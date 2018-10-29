Saints' Taysom Hill: Career-long pass completion
Hill caught one pass for five yards, rushed three times for negative two yards and returned two kickoffs for 50 yards in Sunday night's win against the Vikings. He also completed his only pass attempt for 44 yards, a career-long.
In what has become common practice, Hill was once again deployed all over the field by head coach Sean Payton. The third-string quarterback played 18 offensive snaps and probably should have had his first career touchdown pass, but his completion to an open Michael Thomas was underthrown. Hill looks to be a mainstay in the Saints' offensive plans and while his varied contributions would have significant fantasy value, unless he's assigned multi-position eligibility he's unlikely to help most fantasy owners outside of those in two-quarterback leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Role likely unchanged•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Jack-of-all trades contibutor•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Contributes as runner and returner•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Focusing on special teams•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Could be backup quarterback in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8