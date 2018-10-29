Hill caught one pass for five yards, rushed three times for negative two yards and returned two kickoffs for 50 yards in Sunday night's win against the Vikings. He also completed his only pass attempt for 44 yards, a career-long.

In what has become common practice, Hill was once again deployed all over the field by head coach Sean Payton. The third-string quarterback played 18 offensive snaps and probably should have had his first career touchdown pass, but his completion to an open Michael Thomas was underthrown. Hill looks to be a mainstay in the Saints' offensive plans and while his varied contributions would have significant fantasy value, unless he's assigned multi-position eligibility he's unlikely to help most fantasy owners outside of those in two-quarterback leagues.