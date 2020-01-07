Bridgewater averaged 241.0 passing yards per game while completing 69.7 percent of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns to just two interceptions in five starts in 2019.

He filled in admirably for Drew Brees as the Saints' starter from Weeks 3-7, leading the team to a perfect record in that span while playing quality football. He'll be a free agent in 2020 after two seasons with New Orleans, though Drew Brees and Taysom Hill will be in the same boat, creating an interesting dilemma. The Saints spent a third-round pick to acquire Bridgewater from the Jets in 2018, though his future with the organization is yet unknown.