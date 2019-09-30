Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Off to locker room with injury
Hendrickson had to go to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the first half of Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.
Hendrickson was tangled up with an offensive lineman's arm up high, leading to speculation of a neck injury, but no definitive word has come down as to the nature of his injury. His return is considered questionable at this point.
