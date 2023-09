Mathieu recorded five tackles (three solo) in the Saints' 16-15 win over the Titans in Week 1.

Mathieu didn't do anything flashy, but he was able to log five takedowns while playing every one of the team's defensive snaps in their narrow victory. The safety is now in his second season with New Orleans and he's coming off of a 2022 campaign where he registered a career-high 91 tackles.