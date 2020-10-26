Lutz converted both of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Lutz stayed perfect in this one, converting all five of his kicks, including the go-ahead field goal mid-way through the fourth quarter. Notched at 24 points apiece following the third quarter, Lutz knocked in a 43-yarder to give New Orleans a three-point edge which it would not relinquish. Lutz will look to keep the momentum going in Week 8 against a Bears team that has allowed the most field goal attempts to opposing kickers this season.