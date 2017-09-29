Play

Strief (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Strief logged a full practice Friday, so it seems more likely than not he'll be given the green light to play. If he's ultimately ruled out, the Saints will continue to count on rookie Ryan Ramczyk to man a starting spot at tackle.

