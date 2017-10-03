Play

Strief (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Strief ends up on the IR after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. It's a big blow for the Saints, but offensive line coach Dan Roushar noted that the veteran could be a candidate to return later in the year. Until then, expect Bryce Harris to take over as the starting right tackle.

