Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Enjoys perfect day Sunday
Walsh converted both of his field-goal attempts and was a perfect on all five of his extra points in the Seahawks' 41-38 win over the Texans on Sunday.
The infamous Walsh has seemingly found his stroke as of late after adding another 11 points to his kicking resume in Sunday's winning effort. While the boots weren't from long distance, it's great to see Walsh's consistency trending upwards as he's proving reliable from 50 yards and in.
