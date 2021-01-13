site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Blair Walsh: Waived from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Saints released Walsh from their practice squad Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Walsh spent just two days on the Saints' practice squad and won't have further opportunities to show his talents to New Orleans.
