Blair Walsh: Rejoins Saints' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Jan 16, 2021
1 min read
Walsh was signed to the Saints' practice squad Saturday.
Walsh has begun to shuffle between the practice squad for the Saints and will now aim to return to an
NFL game. The kicker hasn't appeared in a matchup since 2017, where he made 21 of 29 field-goal attempts. More News
