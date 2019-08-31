Walsh was released by the Falcons on Saturday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Walsh lasted only a week in Atlanta, with the team ultimately deciding to re-sign franchise mainstay Matt Bryant. The ex-Viking struggled in his practice session Tuesday, hitting only five of nine tries, but it is uncertain if that performance played a major factor in the Falcons going a different direction at kicker.

