Melton caught his lone target for a 24-yard gain in Friday's 27-26 preseason loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed once for six yards.

Melton finished his first NFL preseason with seven catches (15 targets) for 89 yards through three games. The seventh-round pick was an interesting prospect, as he ran a 4.34 40-yard dash after starring in a sluggish Rutgers offense. Melton has shown an ability to get yards after the catch, but he hasn't done enough this preseason to guarantee himself a spot on the 53-man roster.