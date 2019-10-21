Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Another impressive performance

Wagner registered 13 tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

This is the third time in five games Wagner posted double-digit stops, and it was his first forced fumble of the year. He now has 69 tackles and is tied for second with Jordan Hicks for the most tackles behind only Blake Martinez (76). Wagner continues to be a premier IDP option.

