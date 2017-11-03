Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Could be game-day decision Sunday
Wagner (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Redskins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
According to Liz Matthews of USA Today, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said a decision on Wagner's status will go all the way up to game time. That being said, Wagner was able to put in a full practice Friday, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, so the linebacker may not be in that grave of danger of sitting out. Wagner has amassed 60 stops, an interception and a fumble recovery through seven contests.
