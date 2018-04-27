Maxwell agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Maxwell, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks, returned to Seattle last November and started the final six games of the season, racking up an impressive 38 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception in the process. Cornerback is an area of need for the team with Richard Sherman no longer around, and Maxwell should have every opportunity to open the 2018 season in the starting lineup.