Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Dealing with hip flexor strain
Maxwell suffered a hip flexor injury and may be sidelined for Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
There doesn't appear to be much concern regarding the severity of Maxwell's injury, but missing a preseason game isn't a huge deal for a veteran cornerback like him. Expect another update on Maxwell's status to come Thursday, and if he is ultimately ruled out, Tre Flowers would be in line to start.
More News
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Returning to Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Racks up 46 tackles in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Starting in Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Lands back in Seattle•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Cut loose by Miami•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Will miss fourth straight game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...