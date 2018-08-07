Maxwell suffered a hip flexor injury and may be sidelined for Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

There doesn't appear to be much concern regarding the severity of Maxwell's injury, but missing a preseason game isn't a huge deal for a veteran cornerback like him. Expect another update on Maxwell's status to come Thursday, and if he is ultimately ruled out, Tre Flowers would be in line to start.