Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Back at practice
Maxwell (groin) returned to practice in full pads Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Maxwell's return to practice in full pads suggests he's at the very least close to 100 percent. Groin injuries have a history of providing nagging ailments so it'll be important to keep an eye on Maxwell's progression throughout practice over the coming weeks.
More News
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Dealing with hip flexor strain•
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Returning to Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Racks up 46 tackles in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Starting in Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Lands back in Seattle•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Cut loose by Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why maybe they...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...