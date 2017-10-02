Play

Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Facing extended absence

Head coach Pete Carroll said Avril (neck) will be out "a while," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the exact nature of Avril's injury isn't clear, Carroll said the defensive end is experiencing numbness down his arm, which signals nerve damage. Thus, Avril is likely out indefinitely and will yield his starting spot to Frank Clark until further notice.

