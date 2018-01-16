Seahawks' Cliff Avril: Plans to keep playing

Avril (neck) told Steve Wyche of NFL Network on Monday that he plans to continue his playing career following November disc surgery. "I believe so," Avril said, when asked if he thinks he'll play football again. "Right now it's all about recovery for me. I had surgery. It's a long process, it's a long journey. When I get to the end of that, then I'll figure out what's next."

Avril required the season-ending procedure after he took a heel to the chin from the Colts' Jacoby Brissett in Week 4, resulting in the defensive end briefly losing feeling in his arms. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that Avril's quality of life could be affected if he continued playing through the neck injury, but it appears the veteran is willing to accept the risk. Avril, who tallied a career-best 11.5 sacks in 2016, is due a base salary of $7 million in 2018, but the Seahawks may want to ensure he's fully healthy before keeping him on the roster heading into next season.