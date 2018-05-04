Cliff Avril: Released with failed physical
Avril (neck) was released by the Seahawks with a failed physical designation Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Avril sustained a severe neck injury last October and his ability to continue his playing career is very much in question, making Seattle's decision to part ways not surprising. A key piece of a Seahawks unit that led the NFL in scoring defense from 2013 to 2015, Avril racked up 130 tackles and 34.5 sacks during his five seasons with the team. He joins Richard Sherman (49ers) and Michael Bennett (Eagles) as the Seahawks' third big-name player to surrender his roster spot this offseason.
