Play

Barton was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a thigh injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Barton played 81 defensive snaps and racked up 10 tackles and a half-sack during Sunday's win over the Panthers, but he apparently picked up the thigh injury at some point. The fact the 23-year-old began the week practicing in some capacity puts him on track to play Week 16.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories