The Seahawks re-signed Taylor on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Taylor is coming off an underwhelming season as a pass-rusher in 2023, when he posted a career-low 5.5 sacks. He'll hope to record his first 10.0-sack season in his fourth year in the league.
More News
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Contributes 5.5 sacks in 2023•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Good to go Monday•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Added to injury report Friday•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Back at practice•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Aggravates shin injury•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Doubtful to return•