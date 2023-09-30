Taylor was a full participant at Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Taylor was a non-participant at Thursday's practice after aggravating a shin injury in last week's win over the Panthers. However, his full workload Friday indicates he has moved on from the issue. Look for him to take on his usual role providing depth at linebacker assuming he avoids any setbacks.
