Taylor is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers with a leg injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Taylor left the game in the second quarter without recording a stat. Expect linebackers like Derick Hall, Devin Bush and Nick Bellore to see an uptick in production if Taylor is unable to return.
