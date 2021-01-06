Dallas (ankle) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dallas practiced for the first time since suffering a Grade 3 ankle sprain in Week 15. The Seahawks won't rush the rookie back because they have enough backfield depth now that Carlos Hyde and Rashaad Penny are both healthy ahead of Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams. Chris Carson (foot) will command a lion's share of the workload even if Dallas does suit up.
