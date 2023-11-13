Metcalf (hip) had seven receptions on 12 targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 29-26 win over Washington.

Geno Smith looked Metcalf's way early and often after the teammates connected just once (albeit for 50 yards) in last week's blowout loss to Blatimore. Metcalf was not limited by the minor hip injury that held him out of Thursday's practice, receiving his full share of snaps while leading the team in targets receiving yards Sunday. With his health back in order, the speedy wideout will look to build on a solid 35/552/2 receiving line against the Rams next Sunday. Metcalf recorded three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown when the two teams met back in Week 1.