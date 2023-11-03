Metcalf (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Baltimore, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf followed up a full practice Wednesday with no on-field activity one day later. His lingering hip injury was to blame, but on the bright side he ditched the rib injury that has followed him since Week 2. Now with his status confirmed for Week 9, Metcalf will take aim Sunday at a Ravens defense that has allowed opposing wide receivers to rack up the sixth-most catches (111) to opposing wide receivers in eight games this season.