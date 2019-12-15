Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Scores in win over Panthers
Metcalf caught two of four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.
Metcalf played second fiddle to Tyler Lockett, who erupted for 120 yards and a score on a team-high nine targets. The rookie second-rounder still managed to produce a solid fantasy day by finding the end zone in the first quarter on a 19-yard pass from Russell Wilson. Metcalf has either surpassed 70 receiving yards or found the paydirt in five of the last six games, so he's carved out a solid floor ahead of Week 16's matchup against the Cardinals, who have the league's worst pass defense -- 294.2 yards allowed per game.
