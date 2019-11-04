Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Superb performance in shootout
Metcalf caught six of nine passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
Metcalf would've had a solid afternoon either way, but his 53-yard, go-ahead score in the fourth quarter was his final stamp on the best performance of his short career. This was the first time he caught more than four passes in a game, and the 123 yards is his highest mark since Week 1's 89-yard outing. Josh Gordon, who was claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Friday, should be in the fold Week 10 against the 49ers, so Metcalf could have a competition going forward for deep targets.
