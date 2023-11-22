Metcalf (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf seems to be following a similar 'practice' regimen as he did last week, only this time he's dealing with a toe injury instead of the hip issue that's bothered him since Week 6. It's unclear if he may be in danger of being inhibited or even sidelined Thursday against the 49ers, but Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not he has a designation for that contest.