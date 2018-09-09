Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Ruled out with knee injury
Baldwin won't return to Sunday's contest at Denver due to a knee injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Baldwin left the game for a spell in the first half favoring his right leg but continued to tough it out after halftime. Upon his departure, he had no catches (on one target) to his credit. If he's indeed dealing with a right knee injury, it's not the one that afflicted him throughout training camp and held him out all preseason. As a result, Baldwin's status will be one to monitor closely in the coming days, and any sort of absence would bump up Tyler Lockett and Brandon Marshall in the eyes of quarterback Russell Wilson.
