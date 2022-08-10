Head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Lock will get more reps with the first-team offense, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Carroll gave Geno Smith every chance to run away with the starting job, but Smith -- who has taken most of the reps with the starting offense during training camp -- has struggled and Lock has shown enough flashes to make this a true competition. In turn, Carrol intends rotate between Lock and Smith with the first-team offense so that whoever wins the job will have familiarity with star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Smith will start in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, but we should expect both quarterbacks to get some reps with the starters, although it's unclear how much Metcalf and Lockett will play in the exhibition.