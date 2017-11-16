Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Expected back for Week 11
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Lacy (groin) should be available for Monday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
According to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle, Lacy is set to practice Thursday, though it's unclear if he'll be a limited or full participant in the session. Either way, Lacy seems to have made steady progress in his recovery from the right groin strain, which prevented him from playing on a short week in last Thursday's win over the Cardinals. Thomas Rawls served as the Seahawks' lead back in Week 10 and underwhelmed with 27 yards on 10 carries and 12 yards on two receptions, so expect a healthy Lacy to at least settle back into a timeshare with Rawls.
