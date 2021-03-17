Seattle signed Everett to a one-year contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Seahawks have had plenty of opportunities to evaluate Everett over the last four years, as he spent that time with a division rival over in Los Angeles. Everett was never quite able to establish himself as a consistent fantasy option with the Rams, while sharing reps with Tyler Higbee, though he did flash potential -- including a career game against Seattle back in 2019, with seven catches for 136 yards on 11 targets. Everett should have an easier path to No. 1 reps at his new landing spot, though Will Dissly is around to offer competition.