McKissic rushed for 30 yards on seven carries and added five catches for 23 yards during Monday's 34-31 loss to Atlanta.

McKissic was on the field for 50 offensive plays on Monday, 34 more than any Seattle back. You wouldn't know it by the stats as Seattle went pass-heavy against the Falcons and quarterback Russell Wilson led the team with 86 rushing yards. McKissic scored twice in his debut in Week 4, but has been scoreless since. Monday was his first outing with more than 50 total yards since his debut. Being the lead back in Seattle used to be synonymous with high-end production. That hasn't been the case this season as Seattle has taken a "ride or die" approach with Wilson.