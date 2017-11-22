Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Totals 53 yards
McKissic rushed for 30 yards on seven carries and added five catches for 23 yards during Monday's 34-31 loss to Atlanta.
McKissic was on the field for 50 offensive plays on Monday, 34 more than any Seattle back. You wouldn't know it by the stats as Seattle went pass-heavy against the Falcons and quarterback Russell Wilson led the team with 86 rushing yards. McKissic scored twice in his debut in Week 4, but has been scoreless since. Monday was his first outing with more than 50 total yards since his debut. Being the lead back in Seattle used to be synonymous with high-end production. That hasn't been the case this season as Seattle has taken a "ride or die" approach with Wilson.
More News
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Compiles 46 total yards in win•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Tallies 26 yards•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Totals 12 yards•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Shares backfield touches in win at NYG•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Finds pay dirt twice Sunday night•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Could fill in for Prosise on Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...