McKissic (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Houston, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
With McKissic missing a third straight game, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson are the healthy running backs. Jonathan Williams (knee) is listed as questionable, but even if he plays he hasn't been getting snaps in competitive situations. McKissic hasn't practiced or played since Week 8.
