McKissic (neck) didn't practice Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Ron Rivera said last week that the Commanders would be cautious with McKissic's neck injury. He hasn't been placed on injured reserve, or even officially ruled out for Monday's game against the Eagles, but does appear likely to miss a second straight game. His absence from last week's loss to the Vikings freed up more playing time for Antonio Gibson, whose 58 percent snap share was his largest since Week 1 (back when Brian Robinson was on the NFI list). Gibson managed only 47 yards on 13 touches but had enjoyed a nice stretch of performances in his limited role before that.
