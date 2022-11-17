McKissic (neck) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday and is set to be listed as a non-participant for the second day in a row, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McKissic hasn't taken any reps at practice since emerging from the Commanders' Week 8 win over the Colts with a neck issue. He looks to be facing long odds to be ready to play Sunday in Houston, so if McKissic is sidelined for a third consecutive game, the Commanders would likely turn to Antonio Gibson to handle more passing-down work behind lead runner Brian Robinson.