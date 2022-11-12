McKissic (neck) will not play Monday against the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
This marks McKissic's second straight absence as the Commanders continue to be cautious with the pass-catching specialist. Antonio Gibson once again figures to be a prominent member of the passing attack after logging his largest snap share (58 percent) since Week 1 in the close loss to the Vikings last week.
