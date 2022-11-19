McKissic (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport stated McKissic would not play the rest of the season as the veteran's neck injury will require a multi-month rehab process. McKissic will end his year with just 22 receptions and 173 receiving yards, both figures representing career lows in when he's played at least six games. The one-two tandem of Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson has mitigated the loss in terms of the Commanders offense, but it leaves the backfield depth in a vulnerable state.