Smith-Njigba recorded three receptions on four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Smith-Njigba was sporadically involved in the game, though he managed a 19-yard reception midway through the second quarter to set up Seattle's second touchdown of the game. He caught a touchdown of his own with 44 seconds remaining in the game, which turned out to be the winning score. Smith-Njigba has now found the end zone in consecutive games, though the return of DK Metcalf served to significantly limit his opportunities.