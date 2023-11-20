Smith-Njigba had three receptions on six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Smith-Njigba would have had a fourth reception for 22 additional yards had the Rams not challenged the wideout's diving attempt in the first quarter and had the call correctly changed to an incompletion. Still, it was another solid outing from Seattle's slot receiver, who is averaging four receptions and 50.5 yards in six games since the team's bye in Week 5. Smith-Njigba should continue providing consistent value to managers in deeper leagues when the Seahawks host the 49ers for Thursday Night Football in Week 12.