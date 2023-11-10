Smith-Njigba (hip) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith-Njigba was held out of drills Wednesday due to a hip concern, but his ability to handle every rep one day later indicates he's good to go for Week 10 action. He'll be facing a Commanders defense on Sunday that has given up the second-most touchdowns (13) and most yards per catch (9.9) to opposing wide receivers in nine games this season.