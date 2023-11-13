Smith-Njigba caught four of five targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.

After a slow start to the season, Smith-Njigba has been consistent over the past five weeks, averaging 52.6 receiving yards per game and totaling two touchdowns. The rookie first-round pick still hasn't put forth a true breakout performance -- 63 yards is his season high -- but it's encouraging that he's a steady part of this offense. The Seahawks will face the Rams' young secondary in Week 11, so Smith-Njigba will have a favorable matchup even if he's still the third receiving option.