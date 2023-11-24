Smith-Njigba brought in two of three targets for 41 yards in the Seahawks' 31-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

The rookie led the Seahawks in receiving yards despite a relatively modest total, with that feat largely accomplished via a game-long 34-yard one-handed grab down the right sideline early in the third quarter. Smith-Njigba now has a streak of four games with 40+ receiving yards, one he'll look to extend in a Week 13 Thursday night road matchup versus the Cowboys.