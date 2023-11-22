Walker (oblique) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks did get in some on-field work Tuesday, but Walker wasn't one of those who took part as he tends to a strained oblique that he suffered Sunday against the Rams. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, coach Pete Carroll has called Walker's injury "legit," and another absence Wednesday may spur Seattle to rule out the running back ahead of Thursday's game versus the 49ers. Assuming Walker is inactive Week 12, Zach Charbonnet is in line to be the team's top running back, with potentially all of DeeJay Dallas (shoulder, FP this week), Kenny McIntosh and practice-squad member Bryant Koback available behind him.