Walker was forced out of Sunday's game against the Rams with an oblique injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Walker recorded four carries for 18 yards and one catch for minus-two yards. In his absence, Zach Charbonnet is in line to log added backfield touches versus Los Angeles.
