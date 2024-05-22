McIntosh (thumb) has the opportunity to compete with DeeJay Dallas for Seattle's third-down running back role this offseason, Nick Lee of Sports Illustrated reports.

McIntosh dealt with a plethora of injuries during his rookie season, including a thumb issue that held him out of the Seahawks' 2023 season finale against the Cardinals, but it now seems as if he's back to full health. The 2023 third-round pick appeared in just three games last year, failing to record a single carry while playing 13 total snaps (all on special teams). Now that McIntosh is healthy ahead of Seattle's offseason programs, he's got a chance to become the Seahawks' primary third-down back, playing behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.