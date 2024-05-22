McIntosh (thumb) will get the opportunity to compete with DeeJay Dallas for Seattle's third-down running back role this offseason, Nick Lee of SI.com reports.

McIntosh dealt with a thumb issue that held him out of the Seahawks' 2023 season finale against the Cardinals, but he seems to be back to full health for OTAs. The 2023 third-round pick appeared in just three games last season, failing to record a single carry while playing 13 total snaps (all on special teams). Heading into Year 2, McIntosh will get a chance to become the Seahawks' primary third-down back, a role that likely won't afford him much usage while both Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are healthy.