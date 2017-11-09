Richardson (groin) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Richardson, who the Seahawks listed as questionable following Wednesday's practice, came out of the Week 9 loss to the Redskins with some groin tightness, and while the injury isn't considered a major concern, the short turnaround between games puts his status in some jeopardy. The Seahawks remain optimistic that Richardson will be able to dress Thursday, with head coach Pete Carroll having said Wednesday that the wideout "should be alright" for the contest, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com. Formal clarity on Richardson's status should come when the Seahawks release their inactive list around 6:55 p.m. EST. With the Seahawks struggling to produce in the run game of late, Richardson has enjoyed more involvement in the offense, racking up 11 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns over the last three contests.